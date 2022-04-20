From Moplah Biryani to Black Kerala Halwa

They were called the descendants of the Pankya Kings, revered for their entrepreneurship and for their Cotton Farms. But what the Nadar community should be really known for is their food � a cuisine that for the time and age was revolutionary. Moplah Biryani. A few years ago, this name would have elicited the same ignorance that Areesa Pitha, a fried jaggery sweetmeat of Odisha, does at times. But thanks to restaurants like The Kokan Caf� in Vivanta By Taj, Mumbai, and the curious minds of chefs, this defining Mappila community specialty is a popular dish today. In fact, Moplah Biryani held the attention and conversation of the food community and others for a good part of 2013 and 2014. Interestingly, when it comes to South India food, the Mappila dish is but the tip of the culinary iceberg. Take the Kaima Kothu Parotta or the Thalai Vaazhai biryani for instance. While the former is a mildly spicy and zestful churma with mince meat and can be equated to the popular baida paratha, albeit more aromatic in comparison, the latter is perhaps the only biryani known till date to have not meat but banana stem, fruit and flower as main ingredients other than rice of course. So which cuisine does these belong to? The Nadars. The most enterprising cotton merchants in erstwhile kingdom of Coimbatore and the descendants of the Pandya Kings, Nadars did not only help build the cotton, milk and silk industry of South and changed the arid land into a profitable patch, but also created a cuisine that changed the way food was made � in much of Southern India. Consider this: The Vimalakka kari saalna � a coconut-flavoured lamb curry served with Vrudunagar parotta � uses meat that isn�t marinated and yet has meat that can fall off the bone. In fact the dish isn�t just about how meat was had back in the 15th century, it also showcased prosperity of the community that flourished under the British, who promoted Cotton cultivation � and became the main buyers of cotton after the Americans stopped.