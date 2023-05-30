Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): From Me To U...Indeed So...Me = Y S Sharmila, "U" = Karnataka DyCM D K Shivkumar. Y S Sharmila is President of YSR Telugu Party + D/o late united AP CM Y S Rajshekhar Reddy whose son Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is current AP CM + "firebrand Boss of his party YSR Congress Party or YSRCP ruling AP now unhindered, unabated": But perhaps no more so now in the ensuing days. He will be "toppled from CMship by his own sister Sharmila in direct collusion with Shivkumar + the Congress High Command headed by the illustrious nonagenarian Mallikarjun Kharge, he being the all India president of the 138-year-old party, also now known as the GOP or Grand Old Party of India, for India, by India 24x7. Shivkumar understandably took Madam's consent during his last visit to Delhi last week. He apparently had assured her of a Congress Government in AP ousting Jagan Mohan Reddy-Government from the seat of power. Understandbly, irrepressible Shivkumar obtained a clear yes from The Madam to his "grand proposal". The Congress President Kharge also agreed. Duly, the Karnataka DyCM was given a clear yes, confide they in know of such matters. He was asked to go ahead with his venture all out. Interacting with Sharmila is part of Shivkumar's "game plan to capture AP via next state polls with the help of Sharmila --- her party by then will have merged in to the Congress --- and then make her the AP CM or as the Congress High Command then deems it fit". ...As of now, both's togetherness is packed with 100% foolproof strategies to vanquish Jagan Mohan Reddy for all times to come.