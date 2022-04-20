From fun to action, 'xXx...' is mixture of everything: Deepika

London: Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage", said the movie is an amazing amalgamation of entertainment, fun and action, which according to the star is, rare to find.





The 31-year-old actress, who plays Serena Unger in the film, revealed how much she was drawn to the expansive nature of the story, reported Contactmusic.





"It's action in the real sense. Guns, everyone's badass, there's good people and there's bad people, you have cars blowing up. It's really an action film but there's also so much drama to it.'





"(I wanted) to be part of a fun film, have a fun experience, work with fun people', she said. 'How do you make a movie that has all of these ingredients? Entertaining, fun, with a message, action, all of it coming together. I think this is that dish," she said.





Then there are other elements to it, which according to Deepika made it an incredibly relatable story, namely the deliberately mixed culture of the cast and the feminist ideals behind the female roles.





"(Serena Unger is) strong, she's independent, she reminded me of today's women. 'And that doesn't mean she can't be feminine. She's delicate and feminine at the same time but she's also intelligent and she can stand up for herself," she said.





PTI