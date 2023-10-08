From education to coal, scams everywhere in West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Nadia (West Bengal): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that there are 'scams' unfolding everywhere in West Bengal whether in education or in coal.

"From education to coal, there is scam everywhere in West Bengal. There is a scam in everything. The CBI is investigating those cases as well," the Medinipur MP said speaking to ANI at Kayani in Nadia district.

"Wherever there is corruption in the country, there will be an investigation by the CBI. Many ministers and leaders of the country are in jail due to corruption," he said.



Speaking about the ongoing raids on Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra's residence, Ghosh said that if any righteous leader is being investigated, he has nothing to fear.

"Investigation is going on, there is nothing to fear. If you are right, then nothing will happen to you. If you are involved in corruption then you have to go to jail. Just wait for some time, nothing else," the BJP leader said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday raided two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra residences in connection with the alleged civil municipal bodies recruitment 'scam'.'

The raids are ongoing at around 12 places including Kolkata, Kanchrapara, Barrackpore, Halisahar, Dumdum, North Dum Dum, Krishnanagar, Taki, Kamarhati, Chetla, Bhowanipore and other places. Multiple raids are being conducted at the premises of several people including public servants involved in an ongoing investigation on municipal recruitment.

—ANI