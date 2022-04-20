From Dravida Hegemony To Acharya Subramanian Swami, Iyengar Brahmin, As Next Tamil CM

New Delhi (The Hawk): In more than 80 years' Dravida hegemony in anti-Branman Tamil Nadu's Brahman-abusing Dravida supremacy now over for all times to come in the ensuing days and thereafter future, decks are clear for making way for pedigreed Iyenger Brahmin, maverick, Pandit Chanakya-like Subramanian Swami to be the state's next Chief Minister who has already predictably adopted and adapted himself to "Chankaya-ism" to the core for his Tamil CM success. In any case, he has always been hardcore Chanakyaite (at least since 1975) any way being most unpredictable evn to perhaps his parents as well, what to talk of his kith and kin who always draw blank on him terming him most unpredictable and can't be predicted, fathomed, measured at all even though he is a virtuoso forecaster, KalNirnay predictor second-by-second, fore-see-er to the eternity for all times starting from any time U mention to him. Yes he is indeed inscrutable. He doesn't open in front of everyone. He is always masked in front of them. At the same time, he has such an ESP that he predicts D-day like hat and it becomes true to the core for those whom he predicts so. He adores Chanakya who out of blues created first biggest empire of India, Chanakya was extremely Clever, Cunning, Shrewd and intelligent, Sankhya (Calculative) Chanakya believed that calculation of a leader to be fast and accurate. ...He patronised Yoga (Calm) Chanakya described that inner peace is the most crucial trait of leader. Lokayata (Logical) A king is required to think logically. Leaders are not born, leaders are made. Thus, there are some traits which every leader must possess. But, what are these traits? If you're also an aspiring leader then, read it till the end because I've covered all the qualities of a great leader in this article. According to Chanakya neeti. Around, 2400 years ago Chanakya wrote a book named 'Arthshastra'. In this book he described various topics such as economic policy of a state, military strategy etc. This book became so famous, that a lot of kings used it as base to make their policies and kings before taking charge were made to read this book, so that they could understand their position better.

In one chapter of the same book, he describes the qualities of a great leader and they are described as follows.

Sankhya (Calculative): Chanakya (from hereon like in above, read Subramnian Swami in place of Chankya and You will exactly fathom Subramanian Swami) believed that calculation of a leader to be fast and accurate.Now, he's not talking about extreme calculations like trigonometry or algebra. But, what he means is that the basic calculations. For example, if he has to fight a battle, he should be able to calculate how many men he needs and how much money it'll cost. Yoga (Calm): Chanakya described that inner peace is the most crucial trait of leader. No one can make a good decision with chaos in his head. One has to be calm because each and every decision of a king effects not only the king and his family but the families of his followers as well. That's why his decision matters a lot and that's why a calm mind is required. Lokayata (Logical): A king is required to think logically. He should not believe in karma or after world. He should not believe in any super natural things and is required to take decisions on the behalf of what is happening in front of him. For example if the army of an opponent is standing in front of him. He must fight with them instead of running away and praying to god. …From these it is clearly evident why Subramnian Swami as a Brahmin tailormade for the Brahmin CM of Tamil Nadu that surely will become Brahminic via him during his CMship.