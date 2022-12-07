From Divide And Rule To The Nectar Festival Of Freedom

Prem Prakash Upadhyay

Dehradun (The Hawk): A British merchant came to India. Jahangir's court was set up. They applied and entered the court. Got permission to do business. The merchant palace was built on the strong foundation of profit. The profit kept on increasing but the tax payment kept getting deducted. Nawab, Raja-Rajwade did not agree on this. The businessman did not want interference on his earnings. Got into vandalism. Siraj-ud-daulah or Mir Kasim of Bengal kept measuring whatever came in the way of profit. The fair skin, the head covered with a hat, and the cunning, shrewd mind inside began to enjoy doing business in India. Indians should be soaked in sweat and hunters should play with money. This news was told to the Crown sitting seven seas away. By setting up factories in gestures, the intention to move forward was generated. The intoxication of profit started climbing the stairs of politics. More troops were called through waterways. Straightforward, truthful, courageous, peace-loving Indians were being tricked into growing up by the culture of the West, and in this your future is secure, it was explained. Some were forced and some were threatened with death.

A true man wakes up even if it is late, but he definitely wakes up. There was a murmur against the white Britishers. In Champaran, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Almora, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Kolkata, Maharashtra, a great war broke out against Union Jet, which became Nawab by profit. The words of the writer, poet, litterateur thundered and filled the hearts of the people with enthusiasm. The young man boiled like milk. Farmers, laborers left their plow and hammer and started agitating on the road. Hundreds of teachers, lawyers, administrators, doctors, professors even common citizen stumbled upon the job of slavery. The throne sitting far away shook. Strong orders were passed on the Indians. Jallianwala Bagh brutal massacre, martyrs Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev were hanged without lobbying. The country was now united against this unnatural and injustice of British rule which had tarnished Union Jet. Do or die, the Quit India movement was not a slogan, it had become the aura of every Indian. Country was first. And all later. Thousands, lakhs of people have sacrificed everything to mother India for the betterment of their future generations. The earth was stained with blood fighting against injustice. The country became independent under an agreement. There was all-round happiness. Along with the tricolor, happiness was also unfurling. Yes, why not? Who were breathing in the free air. The tricolor united the whole country from east to west, from north to south. The provinces had merged with the Indian Union due to the hard work of the great patriot Patel. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the founder of the Indian National Army and the great revolutionary, was continuously giving strength to the country even from foreign lands. Now there was a dream in every eye. Life will be happy, this belief was ours. Seventy-five years have passed in no time. The fruits has yet to come

Although we all indians have been celebrating 75th anniversary of idependance as 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav'. It's the time to think , rethink about those who have laid down their life for goodness of ours. so in result we must preserve their feeling and should live in brotherhood,peace,respect each other and above all should never go opponent to the nation.