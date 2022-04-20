From being the �Dabangg� girl to �Akrira� - Sonakshi Sinha�s journey so far

Mumbai: She reminded many of veteran actress Reena Roy when she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan�s �Dabangg� in 2010. Unlike many of the contemporary actresses, she was curvaceous and looked typically Indian. The beauty we are talking about in none other than Sonakshi Sinha, who turned 28 today. With a series of hits in her kitty, Sonakshi rubbed shoulders with the who�s who of Bollywood which included intense actor Ajay Devgn and the super hot Akshay Kumar. Daughter of veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Sona, was criticised for her weight and many believed she could never make a good pair with the younger heroes in business. But the girl proved each of her critics wrong. She romanced Ranveer Singh in �Lootera�, a film that helped both the young actors redefine their acting prowess. The film failed to do well at the Box Office, but their performances and the theme won appreciation from many. She also went on to do a typical masala movie with Shahid Kapoor and yet again shared a great chemistry with the young superstar. And then followed �Tevar� with Arjun Kapoor. Sonakshi, who has now been roped in by AR Murugadoss, for his pet project �Akira�, is all set to play the title role. Here�s wishing Sona a very Happy Birthday and success for all her future endeavours.