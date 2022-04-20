From 'Peepli Live' to Faiz: UP Oppn protests in many hues

Lucknow:The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, on Thursday, got off to a stormy start as the entire opposition created a ruckus during the Governors address.

The protest had many colours with slogans culled from film songs and famous poems while opposition members came wearing colourful caps. Samajwadi Party members wore red caps, Bahujan Samaj Party ones came with blue and Congress MLAs came with white caps.

The colours reflected on the placards too.

As soon as Governor Anandiben Patel entered the Vidhan Sabha she was greeted with slogans like "Rajyapal wapas jao".

Members of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party held up placards denouncing the Yogi Adityanth government over issues like CAA, NRC, farmers' plight, law and order, child rape, unemployment and hike in prices of cooking gas.

For the first time, some placards held aloft by the SP members carried the photograph of SP President Akhilesh Yadav. One of the placards read "Mehngai dayan khai jaat hai" -- a popular song from the film "Peepli Live".

Another placard said: "Laazim hai hum bh dekhenge" form the famous poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

However, unmoved by the noisy disruption, the Governor continued to read from her prepared speech.

The opposition, in a rare display of courtesy, did not throw paper balls at the Governor.

"We did not throw paper balls because the Governor happens to be a woman," said a SP MLA.

Meanwhile, the Governor's address was rather lackluster and seemed like a compilation of press releases of the Yogi government in the past year.

—IANS