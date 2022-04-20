From 'conspiracy' to 'hurt', Mamata takes U-turn over Nandigram incident

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged on Wednesday that the incident, in which she had received leg injuries in East Midnapore's Nandigram while campaigning, was a 'conspiracy'.

Within 24-hours from the time of the incident, the Trinamool Congress supremo released a two-minute video clip in which she said that she got badly 'hurt'.

The mismatching statements of the West Bengal CM sparked off a ragging debate ahead of the high-octane state Assembly elections, at a time when the incumbent Trinamool Congress is facing a stiff challenge from its arch-rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal.





After the incident, Banerjee had claimed it was a conspiracy. "There were about four five men who did it... See how it is swelling up," she had said while pointing to her legs. She had also said, "Of course it is a conspiracy. There was no security men around me."

Accordingly, the Trinamool Congress leadership accused the BJP and the Election Commission (EC) for the incident. It also pointed fingers at the role of the poll panel as it had removed the state Director General of Police without consulting the state government.

Interestingly, within 24-hours, Banerjee released a video where she deliberately bypassed the 'conspiracy' theory completely, and said she got 'hurt'.

"It is true that I got badly hurt yesterday. I got a leg injury, a bone injury and in the ligament... I had pain in my head and chest as a result of the injury...I was greeting people from the car bonnet and a huge push came... and the car crushed my foot," she said in the video.

Quite surprisingly, the Trinamool chief never mentioned the 'conspiracy' theory again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the EC responded to Trinamool Congress' letter over the Nandigram incident in which Banerjee was injured. As per sources, the EC said in the communication: "The incident was quite unfortunate. It is also full of insinuations and averments."

—IANS







