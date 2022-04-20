Frm Top Cop Brij Lal To Head UP SC/ST Commission

Lucknow: Former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brij Lal was today appointed the chairperson of the UP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission while Lalji Prasad Nirmal, who heads an organisation named Ambedkar Mahasabha, was appointed the chairperson of UP Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation.

Significantly, Ambedkar Mahasabha had recently felicitated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the title - Dalit Mitra.

"On the directives of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, retired IPS officer Brij Lal has been appointed as the chairman of UP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission. Similarly, Lalji Prasad Nirmal has been appointed the new chairman of UP Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation," an official statement said.

In September 2011, the Uttar Pradesh government had appointed Brij Lal, a 1977-batch IPS officer, as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

In January 2015, Brij Lal joined BJP in the presence of party state in-charge Om Mathur and senior party leaders.

Sixty-three-year-old Brijlal, a 1977 batch IPS officer, retired from service in November 2014. He was considered close to BSP supremo Mayawati. Lalji Prasad Nirmal (64) leads the Ambedkar Mahasabha, which on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, flicitated Adityanath with the title Dalit Mitra, officials said. PTI