Friendship With Congress Will Continue: SP President

Lucknow: Claiming that his friendship with Congress has not ended, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said it seems now BJP will change itself and work for the people after its defeat in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls.

"Congress se sambandh hamare acche hain aur acche bane rahenge(We have good relation with Congress and it will continue)," said Mr Yadav to the media persons here.

He was commenting on the fate of SP's friendship with the Congress, after the party fielded candidates against them even after other opposition parties supported their candidates. Both the Congress candidates lost their deposits in the bypolls.

The friendship between SP and Congress, who had contested the 2017 Assembly polls in alliance, was on the verge of breaking after SP came closer to BSP in this bypoll and Congress distanced itself from this front in the bypolls by contesting it.

However, the SP President still questioned about the impartiality of the Electronic Voting Machines. "If the EVMs were not tampered and time was not wasted, then the SP candidates would have won the bypolls with bigger margin," he said.

He further disclosed that when EVMs were checked it was found that votes were polled in it before being used during the bypolls. "The people could not express their full annoyance through the EVMs, as if it was ballot papers, then they would have expressed more annoyance on the BJP," he said.

"But now after the defeat we feel the language of the BJP leaders would change and they will work for the people," he said.

The SP president claimed that this win in UP is the victory of the poor, labourer, farmers, Dalits, minorities.

"It is a historic win and will change the political scenario of the country," he claimed.

Both the winning candidate of the SP -- Praveen Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Singh Patel from Phulpur on Thursday met the party president at the state party office and sought his blessings. Both the new MPs are slated to go to Delhi this evening and expected to take the oath of the Lok Sabha member tomorrow. UNI