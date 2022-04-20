Friday Prayers Held Peacefully Across UP

Lucknow: Friday prayers were held peacefully in Lucknow and across Uttar Pradesh amid tight security.

A heavy deployment of forces had been made in all mosques and clerics were heard requesting people to return to their homes after the ''namaaz''.

In Lucknow, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani stationed themselves in the old city areas on Friday and flag marches were also held in the area. Drone cameras were used in several communally sensitive districts to keep a watch on the activities in densely populated areas.

The internet services had been suspended from midnight on Thursday in 21 districts that had seen violent protests last week over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O. P. Singh said that the police would not trouble any innocent person, but it would not spare the trouble makers either. --IANS