Friday Prayer Break To Muslims An Act Of Appeasement: BJP

Dehradun: Terming the Harish Rawat Cabinet decision to give 90-minute break to Muslim government employees for Friday prayers an act of "appeasement", BJP today said the step was taken with an eye on assembly polls.

The Opposition party said the step was unnecessary as Muslim employees enjoy the facility everywhere in the country despite no such rule being in place.

"This is nothing but appeasement politics with an eye on coming polls. Unofficially, of course! But the practice is prevalent everywhere in the country. No on-duty Muslim employee is debarred from offering Friday prayers at mosques near their places of work by their superiors," Pradesh BJP President Ajay Bhatt told reporters.

"Being accommodative to all religions is basic to the Indian ethos and this kind of decision by any political party in power is nothing but an attempt to woo minority voters," he said.

He also claimed it had created a sense of discrimination among a section of Hindus.

"Soon after the state government announced its decision, I received calls asking why shouldnt devotees of Hanumana also allowed a break of a few hours after 2 Oclock on Tuesday afternoons to offer prayers to their deity," the BJP leader said.

Calling it a poll gimmick to woo minority votes, the BJP leader said members of the community could see through Rawats "gameplan".

"Nobody is going to be taken in by such steps. The Rawat government could not spend 48 per cent of the funds received from the Centre for minority welfare. This is the reality of Rawats concern for the minorities," he said.

The state Cabinet recently decided to allow 90-minute break between 12.30 PM and 2 PM on Fridays to Muslim employees in government departments and undertakings to offer namaz at mosques near their places of work.

PTI