FRI transferrs technology for Extraction of Natural fiber from Pine needles to UB&FDB

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Research Institute, Dehradun transferred the technology for Extraction of Natural fiber from Pine needles (Chirbandh) to Uttarakhand Bamboo and Fiber Development Board (UB&FDB), Dehradun on 30th of March, 2021. In this regard, a License Agreement was signed by Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, Director, FRI, Dehradun and Sh. Manoj Chandran, Chief Executive Officer, Uttarakhand Bamboo and Fiber Development Board, Dehradun. On this occasion the significance of this technology in the interest of all concerned with collection of Pine needles, extraction of fibers, handicraft industries and forest dependent communities was discussed. It was also emphasized that besides utilization of an important bioresource, the technology will be useful in mitigation of forest fires due to Pine needles. It is worth mentioning that an application has been filed for grant of Indian patent of the technology. On the occasion of signing of license agreement, Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, Project investigator and inventor of the technology, Dr. Y. C. Tripathi, Head of Division, Dr. V. K. Varshney, Scientist-G from Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division and Dr. Nirmal K. Upreti, Group Co-ordinator Research, FRI were present.