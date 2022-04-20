FRI Organizes Webinar On Restoration Of Degraded Lands

Forest Research Institute (FRI) in collaboration with Bharat Coking coal Limited (BCCL), Dhanbad organized a webinar on Restoration of Degraded lands. The Chief Guest, Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, and Director, FRI, Dehradun, inaugurated the webinar. Sri J. P Gupta, Director, Technical (Project & Planning), Southern Eastern Coal Limited (SECL), Bilaspur and Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Dhanbad addressed the gathering as Guest of Honour. Sh. Rawat, in his inaugural address, highlighted the association of FRI with BCCL and important initiatives taken by the FRI for mined-out areas. Forest Research Institute has successfully restored mined overburdens in BCCL Dhanbad and NCL Singrauli.Shri J. P. Gupta shared his knowledge and experience of coal mines and prospects of eco-restoration in mined areas. Shri Ranjeev Kumar, GM & Head Environment Division, delivered glimpses on the Progression of biological reclamation in BCCL. He described the activities carried out by BCCL to restore about 250 ha of mined area.Sh. N. Bala, Scientist-G, FRI delivered a talk on experiences of restoring degraded areas. Dr. A. Karthikeyan, Scientist - F, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu presented his work on Reclamation of mined-out lands using beneficial microbes. Dr. Prashanta Hazarika, ACTO, Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat, Assam discussed on integrated biological approach to restore coal mine degraded lands. Dr. V. P. Panwar, Head, Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division, FRI, while comparing the event informed the house about various works done by the division on eco-restoration of degraded lands.Shri Raj Kumar, Chief Manager, Harish Kumar assistant manager, BCCL Dhanbad, General Managers of Mining, Civil and environment departments of BCCL, HoDs of different divisions, and scientists and staff of Forest Ecology and climate change Division were present in the webinar. The programme ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Tara Chand, Course coordinator of the webinar.