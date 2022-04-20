FRI Organizes Webinar On 'Timber Cooling Towers'

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized the webinar on "Timber cooling towers: Research, constraints and opportunities" on 15th April, 2021 (11:00 A.M. - 12:40 P.M.). Dr. N.K. Upreti, Sci-G, and Head, Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute, Welcomed the participants. Sh. A. S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun inaugurated the webinar with emphasizing the importance of cooling towers. Eight eminent speakers from different institutes, organization and industries from all over India made presentation on various aspects of timber cooling tower.

Sh. Mohan Rajaram Anturkar, Founder of M Square Engineers, Pune presented on "Improving structural reliability using available timber (Radiata pine-NZ, AUS, SA origin)". Sh. Manish Kumar, Head, Civil Reliability-SEZ Refinery. Jamnagar presented on "Cooling tower inspection and maintenance". Sh. Sandeep Parmar, Sr. Manager, Nayara Energy Ltd., Jamnagar presented on "Cooling tower timber problems and maintenance". Er. Sanjay Pant, Head, Civil Engineering Department Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi presented on "Standardization perspective of timber for cooling tower". Sh. Pradeep Bhargava, Director, Melfrenk Engineering Industries LLP presented on "Choice of structural material for cooling tower - wood vs. FRO pultruded Sections". Sh. Rakesh Kumar, Sr. Manager- Inspection for static mechanical equipment in petroleum refinery at HPCL, Visakhapatnam presented on "Industry Interventions and requirements". Sh. Ajmal Samani, Scientist, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun presented on "Performance of imported timber in prototype cooling tower" and Sh. S.D. Sharma C.T.O., Forest Research Institute, Dehradun presented on "Strength characteristics and quality control of cooling tower timber". The webinar was attended by more than hundred participants. The webinar was coordinated by Dr. Sadhna Tripathi, Sci-G , Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute and Sh. Ajmal Samani, Sci-F, Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute and the webinar hosted by Dr. Akhato Sumi, Technical Officer, Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute.