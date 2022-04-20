FRI Organizes Webinar On 'Natural Dye From Forest Biomass'

Dehradun: A Webinar on "Natural Dye from Forest Biomass" was organized by the Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division of Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun on 24th July, 2020 in the Board Room of Indian Council of Forestry Research Education (ICFRE). The webinar was attended by representatives from academia, research, NGO, Industries KVICs, Central Silk Boards, State Silk Board and other stakeholder groups. Inaugurating the Webinar, Dr. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE and Chief Guest of the occasion underlined the importance of commercial utilization of plentifully available forest biomass in the era of bioeconomy. He highlighted that this Webinar is in tune with the initiatives of ICFRE aiming to identify the gaps and develop usable approaches / strategies for advantageous utilization of forest biomass in general and as natural dye in particular.

Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, Chemistry and Bioprospecting Divison, FRI welcomed the Chief Guest and delegates and presented a brief account of the intent and focus of the webinar. Afterwards a glimpse of research and accomplishments of Chemistry and Bioprospecting Divison, FRI in the area of natural dye was presented by Dr. P.K. Onial. Thereafter Dr. Bessie Cecil, Consultant CERC, Chennai delivered his talk on "Oldenlandia umbellate: Red-dye of the Old World" and Mr. Ashok Thori, a natural dye consultant talked about "Utilization of forest biomass in natural dyes production". Mr. Rachit Jain from SAM Vegetables Colours Ltd., Moradabad spoke about industrial perspective of natural dyes and Ms. Rashmi Bharti from Avni, Pithoragarh about creating sustainable livelihood and a circular economy for rural women through collection and cultivation of Natural dyes in Uttarakhand. Dr. N. Senthil Kumar, IFGTB, Coimbatore underlined the use of Red Tamarind as a source of natural dyes and Dr. S.N. Chattopadhyaya from NINFET, Kolkata talk about colouration of lignocelluloses fiber and improvement of functional properties using natural dyes. Mr. Yavar Ali Shah from AMA Herbals, Lucknow spoke on sustainable approach for textile dyeing and Mr. Anil Chandola from Bhartiya Gramothan Sanstha, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand talked about blending of natural dyes with natural fibers.

After the presentations, a panel discussion was held in which Dr. Y.C. Tripathi, Dr. V.K. Varshney, Dr. A.K. Pandey, Dr. Pradeep Sharma, Senior Scientists of Chemistry and Bioprospecting Divison, FRI, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, IWST Bengaluru, Dr. D. Thangamani, IFGTB, Coimbatore, Shri Molfa, KVIB, Uttarakhand, Dr. Kartick Samanta, NINFET, Kolkata, Prof. K Kumaran, TNAU, Coimbatore and all delegates virtually present at the web platform deliberated on opportunity, challenges, research needs and various other relevant aspects concerning utilization forest biomass as a source of natural dye so as to capitalize on their true economic potential in rural livelihood and entrepreneurial development.

The Webinar was ended with vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Y.C. Tripathi.