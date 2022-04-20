FRI Organizes Training Program On Making Herbal Dhoopbatti With Health Benefits

Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized two Training Programmes on Dhoopbatii Making on 8th March, 2022 at Forest Guest House, Campty Mussoorie and at Sanatan Dharma Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Landhour, Mussoorie. The training programme organized in the forenoon at Forest Guest House, Campty, Mussoorie was attended by altogether 45 members of Mahila Dhatri Self Help Group and Bangalow ki Kandi Self Help Group of region. The training programme organized in the afternoon at Sanatan Dharma Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Landhour, Mussoorie was attended by altogether 33 students and 7 faculty members of the Mahavidyala. Dr. Y.C. Tripathi, Head, Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, FRI in his opening remark stated Dhoopbatti is a customary item required in every household, holy place, and other places of spiritual importance; thus has a good market; therefore production and marketing of Dhoopbatii at village/cottage, small-scale or large-scale may offer opportunities to villagers, NGOs, SHGs, Women groups, and aspiring entrepreneurs for employment and income generation. Considering the importance of Dhoopbatii making in livelihood Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, FRI has developed a range of Dhoopbatti formulations with health benefits like Meditation Promoter, Stress Reliever, Sleep Facilitator, Indoor Air Sanitizer and General Wellness Improver under the generic name "Doopwell". Dr. V.K. Varshney, Scientist-G, Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, FRI informed the participants that these Dhoopbatti are made with herbal material with proven healthcare properties and are free from any kind of harmful chemical ingredient. All these formulations can be used at the home, office, worship places, rituals, therapy, meditation, and yoga practices. Considering its significance in rural/local livelihood, the FRI has realized the importance of sharing this knowledge and related technical know-how with various beneficiary groups and others aspiring in production and marketing of Dhoopbatii for income generation. The technical know-how of dhoopbatti was demonstrated by Dr. V.K. Varshney in associate with Shri Shubham Kumar and Gaurav Kumar, Technicians of the Division. The training programme at Campty, Mussoories was arranged by DFO, Mussoorie, Mrs. Kahkashan Nassem under CAT Plan. Shri Rajesh Kashyap, Coordinator, CAT Plan and Shri Subhash Chandra Ghildiyal, FRO were also present during the training programme at Campty.