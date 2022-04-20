FRI Organizes Seminar on 'Modern trends in Bamboo Taxonomy'

Dehradun (The Hawk): A webinar on "Modern Trends in Bamboo Taxonomy" was organized by the Forest Botany Division of Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun on 18th December, 2020. Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director, Forest Research Institute underlined the ecological, economic importance of bamboos and challenges in bamboo taxonomy. Dr. Anup Chandra, Head, Forest Botany Division, FRI welcomed all the delegates and briefed about the webinar.

Dr. R.L. Banik, Ex-consultant, INBAR, in his keynote address highlighted the role of bamboos in livelihood support and biodiversity conservation and emerging trends in bamboo taxonomy. Dr. H.B. Naithani, Retd.Scientist, FRI, Dehradun, Dr. L.B. Singha, Dept. of Life Sciences (Botany), Manipur University, Imphal, Manipur and Dr. P. K. Pande, former Head Botany Division, FRI spoke on different aspects of bamboo taxonomy.

Ms. Ranjana Negi presented recommendations and the seminar was concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. P.K. Verma.







