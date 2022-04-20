FRI Organizes Declamation Contest For Indian University Students

Dehradun (The Hawk): Environmental Information System (ENIVS) Center of Forest Research Institute Dehradun, organized an online declamation contest on "Ecosystem Restoration" for Indian university students. Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education and Director Forest Research Institute Dehradun, was the chief guest during this online declamation contest. He emphasized the need to generate awareness about ecosystem services, nature, and values, especially among youngsters. He also sensitized students on various environmental issues and encouraged them to participate in such events frequently organized by FRI Dehradun and other institutes of council countrywide.

ENVIS centre of FRI invited entries for an online contest from students of Indian universities. Students. About 70 entries were received for participation in online events from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha states of India. Ms Anusreeta Dutta from Forest Research Institute deemed to be University (FRIDU) won first prize. Ms. Nishtha Naudiyal, from FRIDU and Dr. Pankaj Kumar, an Internship student from Nagpur Veterinary College, jointly shared second prize, and Ms. Rupali Nayal from Doon University begged the third prize in the declamation contest,

Dr. Vijender Panwar, Coordinator ENVIS-FRI hosted and conducted the online event. Sh. N. Bala Head, Dr. Tara Chand, Dr. Parmanand Kumar, Dr. Abhishek Verma, Scientists from Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division of FRI adjudged these online competitions. All Head of Divisions, Scientists, Technical Officers of FRI and other stakeholders also participated in the program. Programme ended with congratulations to the winners and a vote of thanks!