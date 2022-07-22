FRI Organises Training Programme On Wood Science And Technology

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun conducted the ten days short term training course on wood Science and Technology on 11-07-2022 to 22-07-22. It was organized by Forest product Division, and it was inaugurated and opening remarks given by Renu Singh IFS, Director,FRI on 11-07-22 , participant was welcomed by Dr. Pk Gupta , Head, Forest products Division R.Ezhumalai scientist-D, as a Course coordinator given a vote of thanks to the 21s students college of forestry from Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Allahabad, UP. This course is very well designed by the forest products division scientists to cover all the aspects of wood science and technology like determination of physical and mechanical properties of timber, wood seasoning, wood preservation techniques, wood composite manufacturing process and properties, wood chemistry, cellulose and paper technology, wood working and finishing techniques etc. Participants will also be trained for detecting hollowness in standing trees using ultrasonic concrete tester which shall be of great importance in urban forestry and also modern wood seasoning technology. Finally This training was valedictory function was celebrated on 22-07-2022, training completion certificate was distributed to 21 participants by Director, FRI and Training participants also express the view that they were highly benefited from this course and they also told that similar training course will be continue in every year.