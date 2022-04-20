FRI Organises One-Day Training Programme On Extraction Of Essential Oil From Essential Oil Bearing Plants.

Dehradun (The Hawk): A one day training programme on extraction of essential oil from essential oil bearing plants was organized by FRI, Dehradun in collaboration with Mrs. Jyoti Marwah, a progressive farmer of Mussoorie. This training was imparted by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G and Principal Investigator, Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division, FRI and his team along with Mrs. Jyoti Marwah. The farmers were trained on isolation of essential oil from aromatic crops. As a case study essential oil was extracted from Cinnamomum camphora (commonly known as Kapoor tree) using an efficient Field Distillation Unit in the farmer's field of Mrs. Jyoti Marwah. In his speech, Dr. Vineet Kumar told that this initiative is a part of the project funded by Government of India Department of Science &Technology, New Delhi with the aim of providing training to farmers so that they are motivated to grow essential oil bearing crops as it would be helpful in their income generation. Smt. Kehkashan Naseem, DFO of Mussoorie Forest Division explained the importance of such trainings and their unusual benefits to the farmers. She also elaborated in detail the importance of essential oil bearing crops. In this training the local farmers participated enthusiastically and learned the basics of essential oil extraction. In her speech Mrs. Jyoti Marwah motivated the local farmers by telling them the uses and benefits of essential oil in various sectors. She also told that some of the essential oil bearing crops can be grown in unused spaces like side bunds, side walls etc. thereby utilizing that area also. Dr. Pradeep Sharma, Sh. Ashwani Kumar, Sh. Sushil Bhattarai of Forest Research Institute and Sh. Ashutosh along with Forest Rangers of Mussoorie Forest Division were also present during this training.