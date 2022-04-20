FRI observes Constitution Day

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 26th November of every year as the "CONSTITUTION DAY" to promote constitutional values among citizens. On this occasion officers, scientists, employees assembled in the convocation hall of FRI on 26 th November, 2020. Director General, Indian council of Forestry Research & Education and Director, Forest Research Institute Sh. Arun Singh Rawat read out the preamble of the constitution of India and all the officers and employees took oath to abide by it.

Beside this Forest Research Institute also organized a online webinar on "Constitutional values" at 12 Noon to 1:00 PM on Constitution Day. The lecture was given by Dr. Parul Dixit, Head and Assistant Professor Law, DAV PG College, Dehradun through online mode.