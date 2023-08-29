FRI In Collaboration With Himalayan Forest Research Institute, HP Organised A Webinar On Eco-Restoration Of Degraded Lands

Dehradun (The Hawk): ICFRE-FRI organized the Regional Research Conference 2023 in collaboration with the Himalayan Forest Research Institute. The theme of the conference was "Ecological Restoration of Degraded Land". The conference was attended by dignitaries of State Forest Departments, scientists of ICFRE institutes and other stakeholders.

In his inaugural address Dr.Sudhir Kumar, DDG Extension and Incharge Director FRI pressed upon the importance of reclaiming the degraded land. Shri Jagdish Chandra, HOFF & PCCF, Haryana in his keynote address emphasized on shifting the focus towards the local, indigenous and keystone species for eco-restoration of degraded land. He seconded his recommendations with facts and figures and also presented his work on this topic. Mr.Vijay Kumar,PCCF UK enlightened the participants on the latest techniques and technologies to combat soil erosion and land degradation while also showing his concern on the recent incidents and the havoc wrought by heavy rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Director HFRI drew the attention towards the accomplishments of HFRI. Further, Dr. NK Upreti, Scientist-G and GCR, ICFRE-FRI accentuated the achievements of ICFRE-FRI based on the aforesaid theme. Dr. Sandeep Sehgal,Professor and Head Sher-e-Kashmir University gave his valuable inputs on land reclamation activities using agroforestry and highlighted the importance of conservation and evaluation of elite germplasm.Dr.Sanjeev Chauhan Director (Research)Y.S. Parmar University,HP gave his insights on the work done so far in eco-restoration of the dedgraded land.Dr. N Bala, Scientist-G ICFRE-FRI reiterated the significance of land restoration, challenges associated with land degradation and suggested ways forward for the restoration of impacted land. Sh. Surendra Singh DFO (Research) highlighted the probable causes of land degradation and gave the possible solutions for the same.Sh. Arvind Kumar Singh, APCCF (Research),UP Forest Department also attended the meeting. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Tara Chand, coordinator of the RRC 2023.

