FRI Dehradun Organises Experience Sharing Workshop

Forest Research Institute Dehradun organised an experience sharing workshop for the state forest department of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab on 'Forest Genetic Resource Documentation, Characterization and Conservation'. A total of 50 delegates/officers representing state forest departments of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and Scientists of FRI participated in the workshop. FRI executed a PILOT project on Forest Genetic Resource Characterization and Conservation of Uttarakhand sponsored by the National-CAMPA authority of Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change. The salient outcomes of the project were discussed with officials of the Uttarakhand Forest Department. In the workshop, the Scientists of FRI shared information on the assessment of forest genetic resources of Uttarakhand through identification, documentation in the form of digital platform, eco-distribution mapping, genetic diversity and bio-chemical characterization, disease survey, development of propagation techniques and finally in situ and ex situ germplasm conservation approaches. The major aim for conducting the workshop was to share the knowledge base of FGRs for developing short term and long-term conservation plans on forestry species. The new technologies were discussed to develop genetically differentiated germplasm in native range of Himalayan ecosystem and also assessed the gaps that have been identified for the development and transfer of technology. On this occasion, Sh. Chandra Prakash Goyal Director General of Forests and Special Secretary to Govt. of India, MoEF&CC, Shri Arun Singh Rawat Director General ICFRE, Sh. Subhash Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, National Authority -CAMPA, MoEF&CC and Dr. H.S. Ginwal, National Project Coordinator-FGR addressed the delegates. Scientists from FRI present wereDr. N.K. Upreti, GCR FRI, Dr. Ajay Thakur, Dr. Manisha Thapliyal, Dr. Anup Chandra, Dr. Amit Pandey, Dr. V.K. Varshney, Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Dr. Ranjana, Dr. Ramakant, and Dr. P.S. Rawat were present. Rapporteurs Dr. M.S. Bhandari and Shri R. K. Meena along with other scientists, research scholars and students were also present in the seminar.