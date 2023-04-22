Dehradun (The Hawk): Programme (EIACP)- Forest Research Institute (FRI) and Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division FRI Dehradun celebrated EarthDay 2023 in online mode. A special lecture on "Revival of Himalayan Springs for Water Security" was delivered by Dr. Soban Singh Rawat, Scientist F, NIH Roorkee, UK on this occasion.
FRI Dehradun Celebrated Earth Day 2023
April22/ 2023
