    April22/ 2023

    FRI Dehradun Celebrated Earth Day 2023

    Dehradun (The Hawk): Programme (EIACP)- Forest Research Institute (FRI) and Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division FRI Dehradun celebrated EarthDay 2023 in online mode. A special lecture on "Revival of Himalayan Springs for Water Security" was delivered by Dr. Soban Singh Rawat, Scientist F, NIH Roorkee, UK on this occasion.

