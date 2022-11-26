Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Research Institute (FRI) Deemed to be University, Dehradun celebrated its 6th Convocation today on November 26, 2022 at 11.00 hrs. in the Convocation Hall of FRI. Shri Bharat Jyoti, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Shri Bivash Ranjan, Additional Director General (Wildlife), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India attended the event as Guest of Honour. Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Chancellor, FRI Deemed to be University and Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE), Dehradun presided over the function. The ceremony started with the arrival of the academic procession comprising of the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, members of Board of Management and members of the Academic Council led by the Registrar, Dr. A.K. Tripathi. At the outset, Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Chancellor of the University and Director General, ICFRE declared the convocation open. Thereafter, Dr. Renu Singh, Vice-chancellor of the University and Director, FRI welcomed the dignitaries, special invitees, students and their parents and all present, and presented a report of the University mentioning the accomplishments and future aspirations of the University to become the first-rank forestry based Research University in the world with focused action plan to meet the challenges of forestry and related areas. She further affirmed the commitment of the University to promote all round development of the students and to contribute significantly to the sphere of knowledge.

Altogether 504 degrees including 115 Ph.D. and 389 M.Sc. were conferred in different disciplines and programmes of forestry. Twelve gold medals were awarded to the toppers of M.Sc. courses namely Rupali Sharma, Savla Shruti Hasmukh, Bikram Singh (Forestry); Bhavya Thapa, Prachi Upadhyay, Anthony Ashlyn William (Environment Management); Sunandini, Akanksha Sharma, Pradeep Kumar Patel (Wood Science & Technology); Unnati Chaudhary, Ruchi Bhaisora, Trinadha Chatterjee (Cellulose and Paper technology). Dr. G.S. Randhawa, Former Professor, IIT Roorkee sponsored three Prof. Puran Singh best doctoral thesis awards in Forestry for the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 were conferred to Dr. Indranil Mondal, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun; Dr. Tanzeem Fatima, Institute of Wood Science & Technology, Bangalore; and Dr. Rakhi Tyagi, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest Shri Bharat Jyoti highlighted the importance of knowledge and innovations to promote knowledge economy and emphasized the role of University education in protecting, improving and conserving the nature and the environment. Narrating the efforts of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of India for skill development in the environment and forest sector under Green Skill Development Programme, he stated that by providing skills to the youth not only the global challenges can effectively be tackled but also the Nationally Determined Contributions, Sustainable Development Goals, and National Biodiversity Targets can be attained. Sharing the New Education Policy of India, Shri Bharat Jyoti called upon the students to take its benefits to maximize their talents and make career choices. Congratulating the degree recipients and awardees, he urged them to take the acquired knowledge and skills further and to contribute meaningfully towards nation building.

Speaking as the guest of honour of the ceremony, Shri Bivash Ranjan stated that forest conservation should be given top priority and scientific interventions are needed to address the issues linked with forest productivity enhancement, generation of raw material for forest based industries, poverty alleviation, pollution management, reforestation, climate change, etc. He shared various initiatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India like CAMPA, National Mission for Himalayan Studies, Capacity Building for Management of Industrial Pollution, National River Conservation Directorate and Green Skill Development Programme in successfully addressing these issues. Highlighting the role of quality education in building the nation, shri Ranjan stressed to establish mechanisms to facilitate co-operation and integration among educational, research and development institutions in forestry and in related areas. In his address, Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Chancellor of the university talked about important initiatives of the ICFRE like preparation of second National Forestry Research Plan (NFRP) for the country for the year 2020-2030, Forestry Extension Strategy and Action Plan for the year 2018-2023, HRD Plan for capacity building of ICFRE employees, implementation of green skill development programme of the Ministry, preparation of DPR for rejuvenation of 13 major rivers through forestry interventions, and national REDD+ strategy, in line with the national priorities to revitalize forestry research and education in India. He also mentioned about the scientist-student connect programme called 'Prakriti' of the ICFRE with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to develop environmental consciousness at a young age. Discussing about the forestry education scenario in India, shri Rawat further informed that accreditation of 31 states and Agricultural universities offering graduate and post graduate programmes in forestry is regularly done by the ICFRE to ensure the high institutional quality and standard.

The convocation was declared closed by the Chancellor of FRI Deemed to be University and the programme ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. H.S. Ginwal, Dean, FRI Deemed to be University.