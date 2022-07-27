FRI Conducts Interact Meet For Selection Of Demo Village

Dehradun (The Hawk): Extension Division, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun conducted a preliminary Interact meet with Gram Pradhans of Barkot and Ranipkhari Gram sabha and other stakeholders including Women Self Help Groups and farmers regarding selection of Demo village in the area. The team of Extension Division, FRI including Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS, Head Extension Division and senior scientists Dr. Charan Singh, Dr. Devendra Kumar and shri Rambir Singh shared the technical knowledge on different aspects of forestry in relation of livelihood improvement and employment generation. Concept of Demo village was also told to the participants of the meeting. Shri Anil Kumar, Pradhan, Gram Sabha Barkot, shri Sudhir Rauri, Pradhan, Gram Sabha Ranipokhari and Shri Anil Chandola, President, Bharatiya Gramotthan Sanstha, Rishikesh also expressed their views and gave suggestions on selection of Demo village nearby Ranipokhari. Other persons including representatives of Women Self Help Groups raised issues related with work opportunities, livelihood and employment generation. After the meeting, the team visited the land of farmers to find out the feasibility for establishment infrastructure for dissemination of scientific interventions by the institute under extension activities to be carried out after selection of the Demo village.



