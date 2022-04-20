FRI Celebrates World Ozone Day

Dehradun: Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun celebratedthe World Ozone Day on 16th September 2017 by organizing various events with the involvement of Forest Research Institute Deemed University students and scholars.

The Program started with the brief introduction on World Ozone Day by Dr. Savita, IFSDirector FRI Dehradun.She referred UNEP- WMO report that the Ozone layer is on the path of recovery.However she expressed concerns on the future of ozone which is likely to be again going in adepleting mode by the end of 21stcentury if climate change (led by CO2, CH4, N2O growth)goes unabated. She stated that Scientists working over Ozonehave flagged the issues and concerns successfully but now it is the turn of climate change scientists to put a full stopon the growth of greenhouse gases in due course.

Students of Forest Research Institute Deemed University played a "nukkarnatak" on impact of levis life styles and enhanced use of modern gadgets on depletion of Ozone Layer and how to change our life style to protect the same. Dr. RuchiBadola, Scientist-G, Wildlife Institute of India Dehradun deliberated upon, "Preservation of Ozone Layer" and initiatives of United Nations and Government of India for addressing such a serious issue. She also emphasized that the levis life of onehemisphere has exclusively been responsible for negative impact on the people of otherhemisphere. She informed that one third of Australian population is suffering from one or the other skin disease and number is likely to rise further if no corrective measures are taken in time.

On this occasion, a photo-poster presentation on the subject was also organised by the FRI Dehradun and general public was made aware of ill effects of depletion in Ozone layer. Dr. Neelu Gera, Deputy Director General ICFRE; Dr. NK Upreti, GCR FRI; Ms.NeelimaSaha, Various Head of Divisions of FRI, Dean and Registrar FRIDU were other prominent officers to attend the function.



