FRI celebrates International Biodiversity Day

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun celebrated International Biodiversity Day-2021 on 22nd May, 2021. On this occasion, a webinar was organized for awareness on Biodiversity and its conservation. The webinar was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Shri Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and Director, FRI, Dehradun. In his inaugural speech, he told that the loss of floral and faunal biodiversity is at alarming stage and there is a dire need to protect and conserve it today. He said that due to disturbing the floral biodiversity by mankind and increasing human population, there is conflict between man and wild animal is developed. He quoted that global warming and climate change is also responsible for deterioration of biodiversity. He said that for establishment of ecological balance, the conservation of biodiversity is compulsory. Shri Deepak Mishra, IFS, Head Extension Division, FRI welcomed the Chief Guest and other participants of the webinar. He also gave an emphasis on importance of biodiversity and its conservation.

In the said webinar, a special lecture on "Biodiversity and its conservation" was delivered By Dr. Anup Chandra, Head, Botany Division, FRI, Dehradun. In his lecture, he highlighted the floral biodiversity and its global status and rank of India. He said that due to over exploitation of many species of herbs, shrubs and trees are under threat and if continues their existence in nature will be no more in nature. He also told about market status in Indian context. He told about conservation laws of Biodiversity.

Movies on Biodiversity of the FRI campus and insect biodiversity were also showed during the webinar. A virtual prize distribution of the completion conducted under PRAKRATI programme on theme "Healthy Forests for Healthy Humanity"for Junior and senior group students of Kendiya Vidyalay and Novodaya Vidyala on the occasion of International Day of Forests-2021 was also done and winners were awarded with 1st, 2nd, 3rd and consolation prizes respectively.

The programme was concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F, Extension Division.

