FRI Celebrates 72nd Vanmahotsav

Forest Research Institute, Dehradun celebrated Van Mahotsav on 22nd and 23rd July, 2021 in FRI and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun Campuses respectively.On first day Shri S. D. Sharma, IFS, Dy. Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun participated in the Van Mahotsav as Chief Guest of the programme. Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS Head, Extension Division, FRI welcome all participants and invited the Chief Guest for address. Shri Sharma spoke about the history of Van Mahotsav and also the direct and indirect benefits accruing from the forests. He spoke about the importance of trees especially in the context of the Covid pandemic and also the national and international commitments of the country. He also stressed that trees should be planted throughout the year besides being preserved. He initiated the celebration by planting a Mango tree. Mrs. Kanchan Devi, Dy. Director General (Education), Shri R.P. Singh, Head Silviculture and Management Division, Mrs. Richa Misra, Head Extension Division and all Heads of Division/ Scientists/ Officers participated in plantation.On today 23 July, Shri Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) & Director FRI presided over the function as the Chief Guest carried out at KV-IMA. Shri Rawat Planted a sapling of Putranjeeva on this Occasion. Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS Head, Extension Division, FRI welcomed all participants and invited the Chief Guest for address. Shri Rawat spoke about the importance of Van Mahotsav and highlighted the significant innovations in the field of forestry of the institute. He spoke about the PRAKRATI programme and said that the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education has been conducting the PRAKRATI at National level through different institutes and research centres of ICFRE. He mentioned that FRI could help in establishing nurseries in few KVs through its available expertise which could then be maintained by children as these would go a long way in creating the children and environment connect in KVs to educate the students about forestry and other related aspects. Mrs. Lexmi Jain, Dy. Commissioner, K.V. Sangthan also addressed the participants and appreciated efforts of the Institute in the direction of Forestry innovations and their dissemination through many programmes like Prakarti. Shri Rawat planted the sapling of a medicinal plant Putranjiva. Mrs. Kanchan Devi, Dy. Director General (Education), Shri Sudhir Kumar, Dy. Director General (Extension), Shri R.P. Singh, Head Silviculture and Management Division, Mrs Richa Misra, Head Extension Division and all Heads of Division, Officers and Scientist participated in plantation. Shri Mam Chand, Principal KV, IMA and his management team contributed a lot to make programme successful.