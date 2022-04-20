FRI Campus Will Be Re-Opened For Visitors/Tourists & For Morning Walkers

Dehradun (The Hawk): FRI is always an attraction for tourists and visitors of Dehradun. The Institute is a well known Centre of Forestry Research and Education. The main building of FRI and the campus is the special attraction of tourists/visitors. It is to pleasure to announce that FRI Campus will be opened for visitors/tourists and morning walkers from 01st February, 2021 onwards following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Central and state Government. Initially, Campus will be opened for 150 visitors each day and for total 100 morning walkers. Depending upon the situation, Number of visitors may be increased further. The Campus will be opened from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm and for morning walks from 06:00 am to 08:00 am and only the entry of online registered visitors is allowed. All visitors and morning walkers can register themselves in the websites fri.icfre.gov.in and after that print out may be submitted at the Trevor Road Gate and fee may be deposited there. All the related information is available in fri.icfre.gov.in