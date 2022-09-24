Freshers' Day Celebrations Held At Tula's Institute

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula's Institute hosted the Freshers’ Day program within the college premises today. The theme of the celebrations was 'Prom Night.' The program created an opportunity for students to showcase their talents and entertain the audience. The benevolent welcome of seniors to the freshers boosted their confidence and generated a friendly atmosphere between them.

The program was anchored by Shristi Soumya of BSc Agriculture 2nd year. The program began with an introduction of various student clubs of the Tula’s Institute, followed by a welcome song by Adnan of B. Tech CSE 2nd Year. The seniors also entertained them with excitement, enthusiasm, and laughter.

The newcomers introduced themselves and displayed their potential during the Mr. and Miss. Freshers competition where Shivam Negi of BBA 1st year and Shambhavi Raj Chouhan of BBA 1st year were felicitated by the grand title.

On the occasion, Vice President Tula's Group Raunak Jain and Vice President Technology Tula's Institute Dr. Raghav Garg felicitated Mr. Induction Piyush Gupta MBA 1st Year and Miss Induction Divya Shankar BBA 1st Year.

Faculty coordinators of the Student Council, Emmanuel Gabriel, and Nidhi Goyal also marked their presence. The program concluded with a DJ Night.