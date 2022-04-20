Fresh Skilling, Upskilling and Reskilling of Workers

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has formulated the special programme for the fresh skilling and upskilling of the reverse migrant workers including labourers impacted from COVID-19 under its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

This special programme for the fresh skilling and upskilling of reverse migrant workers including labourers under PMKVY has covered 116 districts of 6 States namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh selected under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (GKRA) of Ministry of Rural Development. PMKVY has two components namely Short Tern Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). As on 10.07.2021, 70,823 migrants have been trained / oriented (32,789 in short term training (STT) + 38,034 in Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)).

Under the third phase of PMKVY i.e. PMKVY 3.0, a pilot On-line/Digital (Blended) Mode of training under STT-PMKVY3.0 has been launched. Blended Learning (Training) through digital skills is crucial in the post COVID era to ensure skilling for youth and also to address the requirements of industrial revolution 4.0.

This pilot On-line/Digital (Blended) Mode of training has been launched for 15 batches and 50% of the theory hours can be completed via online mode.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry has promoted online skilling through eSkill India portal during the pandemic induced lockdown.

This e-learning aggregator portal offers online skill training on a variety of sectors and modules covering sectors namely; Information Technology, Electronics, Retail, Construction, Automotive, Plumbing, Healthcare, Media, telecom etc. Over 1200 e-courses including e-commerce have been catalogued in eSkill India and most of these courses are free. The courses spread across sectors, languages and domains. The enrolment of candidates for various e-courses in eSkill India Portal is around 15 lakhs. Under PMKVY 3.0, focus has been given for skilling on digital technology and Industry 4.0. The Sector Skill Councils have also created job roles on new and emerging digital technologies and industry 4.0 skills like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Similarly, in the field of long-term training, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under MSDE has launched Bharat Skill Portal covering 29 popular courses, e-learning video content for 71 courses and question bank for all the 137 trades under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS)for it is, benefitting 9.38 lakhs trainees. Further, on the occasion of World Youth Skill Day (15th Jul 2021), blended learning was launched in respect of six courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) for long-term training through the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The six courses are namely those for electrician, fitter welder, computer operator & programming assistant, cosmetology, and diesel mechanic.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.