Fresh nCoV Infections Register A Gradual Decline In U'khand; Recoveries Too Improve

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,137 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 49 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,26,651 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,165 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 1,119). The state's toll remained static at 7,338 for the fourth day in a row as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 96 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,983 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 200. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.75%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.20%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.89% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.19%, UP's 0.04%, Delhi's 0.11% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.32%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 15 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Rudraprayag and Nainital followed with 6, 6 and 5 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 8 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 4 cases were detected in Chamoli, 3 Almora, 2 each in Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi, 1 each in Bageshwar and Champawat and 0 (Nil) in Pithoragarh.