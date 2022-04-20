Fresh Covid Infections Plummete To 1942, 60 Deaths Still A Cause Of Concern In U'khand





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 28, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,25,425 on Friday at 6.30 PM as 1,942 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,79,516 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 33,994. The state's toll shot up to 6,261 as 52(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 60 died today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,654. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 7,028. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 85.89%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 90.34%, 93.2% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 421 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 295 and 204 respectively. That apart, 167 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 154 Tehri Garhwal, 132 Almora, 103 Chamoli, 93 Pauri Garhwal, 92 Bageshwar, 78 Pithoragarh, 77 Rudraprayag, 75 Uttarkashi and 51 in Champawat.





