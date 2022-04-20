Fresh Covid Cases Leapfrog To Three Digits In U'khand, Prompt Fears Of A New Wave









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On March 17, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,041 on Wednesday as 110 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,250 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 672. The state's toll remained static at 1,704 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 1,415. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 35. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State plummeted to 96.13 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 40 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 34 and 18 respectively. That apart, 13 cases were detected in Nainital, 2 each in Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh, 1 Almora and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

