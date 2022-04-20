Fresh clashes in south Kashmir, dozens injured

Srinagar:�Dozens of civilians were injured today during fresh clashes between security forces and stone-pelting protesters in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. Thousands of residents of Karimabad and adjoining areas took to streets this morning to protest against the alleged nocturnal raids conducted by security forces, a police official said. The protestors started pelting stones at the security forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellet guns, he said. Twenty injured persons have been referred to various hospitals in the city, the official said. The clashes were going on in the area till reports last came in, he added.