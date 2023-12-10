Fresh CCTV footage shows Gogamedi killers at Rewari rly station, day after shooting him dead

Unraveling the Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder: CCTV Traces, Manhunt, and Arrests in the Jaipur Shooting Incident, Revealing a Network of Accomplices.

New Delhi [India]: A CCTV footage has surfaced in which Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, the prime accused in the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, are seen at Rewari railway station in Haryana on December 6, a day after they shot the latter dead at his residence in Jaipur.

According to sources, from Rewari, they travelled to Hisar where they were joined by an accomplice, identified as Udham.

Udham was assigned to take them to Kullu in Himachal and arrange a place for them to lie low, sources added.

As per their plan, they left for Kullu in Udham's car but later returned to Chandigarh after learning that the police were conducting searches for them, sources informed, adding that of their eventual arrest, they were at a liquor shop, consuming alcohol, and devising their plan of action.

Earlier, on Sunday, the two assailants were brought to the Crime Branch office in the national capital.

The Crime of Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three persons, including the two absconding accused, from Chandigarh, in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier, on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection with Gogamedi's killing.



Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants, including Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod, at his residence at Shyam Nagar in Jaipur on December 5.

A third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during an exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, according to the police.

On November 9, Fauji and his associates opened fire on uniformed personnel at Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and escaped.

