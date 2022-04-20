Fresh Batch For The Coaching Of PCS At IAS Centre, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for IAS and other Competitive Examinations, Panjab University, Chandigarh, is starting a fresh batch for the coaching of PCS (Executive) (Preliminary) Examinations 2021, informed Prof. Sonal Chawla, Honorary Director of the Centre.

It was further informed that this course is specially suitable for students who are preparing for PCS(Executive), HCS(Executive), UPPCS(Executive) and other State Civil Services Executive Examinations. The course shall be covering the topics related to the Executive Examination of State Civil Services. The distinguished faculty from Panjab University and other neighbouring Universities and Colleges having immense experience shall be roped in to teach this course. The classes for this course shall be commencing 19th April' 2021 onwards. This batch shall be of 3 Months duration. The admission for this batch will be on First Come First Serve basis. The Centre runs many other courses for preparation of competitive examinations like UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary), PCS(Judicial), PCS(Executive), UGC(NET) etc., she added.

Many students have achieved success in these Competitive examinations and the Centre has a good reputation of high selections including State Civil Services Examination. The Centre charges a nominal fee from aspirants of SC/ST category and a subsidized concessional fee from students of any other categories. The application forms are available at www.iasc.puchd.ac.in under the tab 'Forms' and fee detail is available under the tab 'Admission Notices'.