Fresh Bar License In 14 Districts Of UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has issued new licenses for bar to hotels and restaurants in 14 districts.

The government said the opening of new bars in 14 district would not only ensure the availability of the quality India made foreign liquor , it would also add to the revenue of the excise department and creating new job opportunities like the cook, waiter, security guards and sanitation staff.

The principal secretary excise Sanjay Bhoosreddy said here on Saturday that fresh bar licenses have been issued as in last few years the arrival of tourist in Varanasi, NOIDA, Agra and Lucknow has registered sharp growth besides the change in life style of the common citizen with the increase in their disposable income. The fresh bar license issued in Lucknow are 8, Agra 7, Gorakhpur 6, Gautam Buddh nagar 4, Prayagraj 3, two each for Varanasi, Aligarh and Badaun and one each for Mirzapur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Bahriach and Bareilly. UNI