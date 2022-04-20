Frequent Change In Weather Costing Dearer To Crops And Farmers

Moradabad / Agra: Rain, hailstorm and frequent change in weather have cost dearer to the farmers in the districts of Moradabad and Agra as their seasonal vegetables and crops are being damaged by it.

"Due to the hailstorm, there is severe damage to my potato crop as the vegetable has developed spots and markings. The festival is about to come and I am ruined," said a farmer in Agra district. "What should I do now, remain alive or die. Due to rain last night my whole crop is destroyed. The poor are dying," said Ranjeet Singh Sikarwar, another farmer. Similar is the situation in the Moradabad district where farmers rued about damage to their crops.

"Rain and hailstorm followed by intense heat damaged my crop. Cauliflower I grow on my land is rotting fast. The cauliflower is getting inflated due to rain and water and the very next moment due to heat from Sun the plants are wilting," said a farmer who grows cauliflower in Moradabad.

"Most of my crops have been destroyed. Rainfall is often followed by a sunny day, which is causing the damage," said another farmer of Moradabad who grows potatoes in his field.