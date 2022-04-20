Frenchman posts art, Facebook cries nudity

London: Facebook has removed the profile of a French art lover after he posted on his page a painting that the social networking site termed 'nude'. The man has threatened to sue. Frederic Durand-Baissas, a teacher by profession and an art lover, posted Gustave Courbet's oil on canvas of a woman's genitalia, which he said deserved to be shared. But Facebook has removed his profile for breaching the social network's nudity ban, The Independent reported. The battle over Baissas' right to post an image of the painting on the social network has continued for almost four years. Other Facebook users have posted Gustave Courbet's 'The Origin of the World', only to be told to take down the painting. Now Baissas is demanding 20,000 euros in damages and the right to have his Facebook profile reinstated. Durand-Baissas wants the hearing to take place in Paris, where the Musee d Orsay (a museum) which houses 'The Origin' is located. Facebook has demanded the case to be heard in California, appealing an earlier ruling ordering a French hearing. Facebook had disabled Baissas' profile after receiving a complaint in 2011. The artwork, painted in 1886, was part of a link he shared, redirecting to a documentary on the history of 'The Origin'. He was reported as saying that he was "fighting to defend Courbet, condemned by the Americans". The Independent quoted his lawyer Stephane Cottineau as saying that his client felt to be a victim of "prejudice" and had been treated "like a pornographer". �IANS