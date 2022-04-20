French Parliament Declares China Guilty Of Uyghur Genocide

France's National Assembly voted on Thursday and passed a motion recognizing China's atrocities against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan (Xinjiang) as "crimes against humanity and genocide" ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, also known as the Genocide Games.The resolution was proposed by the Socialists in the lower house of the French Parliament and backed by President Emanuel Macron's ruling Republic on the Move party. It was passed with 169 votes in favor and one against.The East Turkistan Government in Exile, the democratically elected official body representing East Turkistan and its people, praises the French people and their National Assembly for recognizing the Chinese Government's atrocities against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan as crimes against humanity and genocide.France's National Assembly became the seventh Parliament across the globe to declare China's atrocities in East Turkistan as genocide."We thank the French National Assembly for recognizing China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in Occupied East Turkistan," said Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government in Exile. "We urge France's government to recognize the genocide as well as fully boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympic," he added.The East Turkistan Government in Exile is calling on all governments and parliaments to take meaningful actions to bring an end to this ongoing humanitarian crisis by boycotting the Beijing 2022 Olympics, granting refugee to Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples fleeing genocide, as well as supporting East Turkistan’s case against China at the International Criminal Court.“We ask the French Government to respect the will of the French people and recognize China’s genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan as well,” said Deputy Prime Minister Mirqedir Mirzat of the East Turkistan Government in Exile and Vice President of the French Uyghur Association. “We also urge France to support East Turkistan’s case at the International Criminal Court and to fully boycott the Beijing Olympics,” he added.Earlier this week, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya, part-owner of the Golden State Warriors, created a media firestorm when he said he, like most Americans, doesn't care about the Uyghur genocide.Palihapitiya's net worth is estimated at about $1.2 billion. He is a sponsor and investor in half a dozen SPACs — special purpose acquisition companies — a kind of investment vehicle that allows private companies to go public with less scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Palihapitiya's SPACs have merged with Virgin Galactic and Clover Health.If Palihapitiya publicly said, "Yes, I care about the Uyghurs and what China is doing to them is deplorable," could those statements damage his businesses and his investments? Absolutely. The Chinese government could well start hindering any company associated with Palihapitiya.But just how much damage would taking that stand do?Next year, instead of having $1.2 billion, would his net worth be "only" a billion? "Only" $800 million?If a guy like Chamath Palihapitiya can't afford the consequences of standing up for what's right, who can? says Jim Geraghty of NR.Palihapitiya can afford the consequences of standing up for what's right. But he chooses not to and instead calls standing up to genocide "deplorable.""We ask good people across the world — politicians, celebrities, billionaires, etc. — to disprove the vile statements of Chamath and others like him by speaking out against China's ongoing genocide in occupied East Turkistan and stand in solidarity with Uyghurs," The East Turkistan Government in Exile Tweeted on Tuesday.