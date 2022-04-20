French Open: Nadal, Thiem advance to quarters; Halep exits

Paris: Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing French Open after winning their respective fourth-round matches.

On Sunday, 12-time champion Nadal produced another ruthless and dominant display as he dropped four games to complete a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win over American qualifier Sebastian Korda on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"With these conditions out there, with that wind, it's unpredictable what the ball can do," the reigning champion said after the match.

"So we need to be ready and just you need to be quick enough mentally and physically to have the right answer when the ball is moving every single way, no? So just to be focused and to understand that a day like today you're going to have mistakes," he added.

The Spaniard has recorded 97 victories in the clay major since his title-winning debut in 2005, and has only lost two matches in the past 15 years at the Roland Garros.

He will next face – 19-year-old Sinner, who defeated Alexandar Zverev to become the youngest men's Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Novak Djokovic in Paris in 2006.

In other men's singles match, Austrian Thiem had to escape a five-set thriller to overcome local star Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3. He will play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

In women's singles, 19-year-old Iga Swiatek produced a scintillating performance to defeat top seed Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round match that lasted 68 minutes.

Swiatek will face world number 159 Martina Trevisan who stunned another title favorite Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4.

In other match, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina registered a 6-1, 6-3 win against local hope Caroline Garcia to secure a spot in the last eight where she will face Nadia Podoroska.

—IANS