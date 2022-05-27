French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop, Sania-Lucie advance

Paris: India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza notched up contrasting wins along with their respective partners in the men's and women's doubles competitions at the French Open in Paris on Thursday.

While Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, Sania combined with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka to prevail in three sets over Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in their opening round.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round match 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and six minutes before Sania and Lucie beat Jasmine and Martina 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and 58 minutes.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his American partner Hunter Reese, however, suffered a 3-6, 2-6 loss to sixth seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski in another second round men's doubles match.—PTI