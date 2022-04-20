French Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Paris: The organisers of the French Grand Prix on Monday confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announced that the decision of the French government to ban all major events until at least the middle of July, coupled with the travel restrictions in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus, meant it will be impossible for the Grand Prix to go ahead as planned," the Formula 1's official website said in a statement.

It becomes the 10th race of the 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the current health crisis.

Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet said: "Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event."

Boullier further said they are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event

"We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon," Chase Carey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 said. (ANI)