French carmaker PSA to resume production

Paris: French leading auto manufacturer PSA said it would restart production this week after nearly 50 days of shutdown due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"The gradual and secured restart of production will take place in the coming weeks with the first wave of partial reopening of industrial activity between May 4 and 11, taking into account the commercial context," said the group in a statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The company added it would reinforce health protocol at sites, which would include checks of employees'' temperatures, supply of masks, hydro-alcoholic gel and protective glasses, respect of a distance between people throughout the site, and frequent cleaning of tools and work surfaces.

PSA had shut down its domestic production sites and those in other European nations in mid-March.

Affected by the coronavirus pandemic, PSA saw its worldwide sales volumes down by 29 per cent to 627,000 vehicles in the first quarter this year. Its revenue dropped by 15.6 per cent to 15.2 billion euros (US $16.58 billion).

--IANS