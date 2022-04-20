Freida Pinto to guest star on 'The Mindy Project'?

Los Angeles: "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto will reportedly guest star on the upcoming fourth season of "The Mindy Project". The 30-year-old Indian actress will feature on the season premiere, which is inspired by the 1998 film "Sliding Doors", exploring what Mindy's life would be like if she was not with Danny, but married to another man, reported Entertainment Weekly. Pinto will play a version of herself that Danny is dating in the alternate reality. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is also said to appear on the show as the man, who is married to Mindy. The season four will debut on digital streaming service Hulu later this year. PTI