Freida Pinto reunites with Andy Serkis for Jungle Book:Origins

Los Angeles: "Slumdog Millionaire" star Freida Pinto who co-starred Andy Serkis in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", will re-team up with the actor for his directorial debut, "Jungle Book: Origins". According to Deadline, the 30-year-old actress will play one of the live-action characters for the Warner Bros film, but the role she will play is still under wraps. The movie is based on Rudyard Kipling's classic which story centers around an orphaned boy raised by wolves and other animals, which try to protect him from the ferocious tiger Shere Khan. Pinto will join the cast which includes Serkis (Baloo the bear), Matthew Rhys (John Lockwood), Rohan Chand (Mowgli), Christian Bale (panther Bagheera), Benedict Cumberbatch (villainous tiger Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (python Kaa), Naomie Harris (she-wolf Nisha), Tom Hollander (jackal Tabaqui) Eddie Marsan (Nisha's mate Vihaan) and Peter Mullan (Akela, leader of the wolf pack that raises Mowgli). Serkis also produces the film with Steve Kloves and Jonathan Cavendish. Written by Callie Kloves, the movie is set for a release on October 6, 2016 in the United States PTI